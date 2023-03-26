SportsSoccer

Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual consent

FILE - Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte listens during a...

FILE - Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte listens during a news conference ahead of a Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Tottenham announced that manager Antonio Conte has left the Premier League club "by mutual agreement." Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Antonio Conte has left his position as Tottenham manager by mutual consent, the Premier League club said Sunday.

The Italian's assistant, Cristian Stellini, has been appointed acting head coach for the rest of the season.

The announcement comes just over a week after Conte delivered a post-match rant in which he accused the team's players of being “selfish” and also took aim at the club's ownership.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said Sunday. "We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

