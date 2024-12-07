SportsSoccer

West Ham's Antonio in hospital after road traffic incident

West Ham United's Michail Antonio, right, and Newcastle United's Joelinton,...

West Ham United's Michail Antonio, right, and Newcastle United's Joelinton, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Richard Sellers

By The Associated Press

LONDON — West Ham forward Michail Antonio was taken to hospital after being involved in a road traffic incident on Saturday.

West Ham added the 34-year-old player was in a stable condition after the incident in the Essex area.

“Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital," the Premier League club said in a statement. “At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family.

“The club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.”

Unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari were shared on social media on Saturday. It was not known if it was the car involved in the accident.

Antonio signed for West Ham in 2015 and has made more than 300 appearances.

West Ham doesn't have a league game until Monday.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More soccer news

Man City drops more points after draw with Crystal Palace and Man United loses again2m read
Monaco beats Toulouse and is five points behind Ligue 1 leader PSG1m read
Musiala strikes twice to help Bayern end mini-skid without the injured Kane1m read
West Ham's Antonio in hospital after road traffic incident
Juventus and Bologna draw and coach Motta is sent off while facing his former club

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME