Last-place Antwerp bids farewell to the Champions League in style with a 3-2 win against Barcelona

ANTWERP, Belgium — Last-place Antwerp bid farewell to the Champions League in style with a 3-2 win over Barcelona on Wednesday after forward George Ilenikhena scored in second-half stoppage time.

Antwerp had lost its five previous matches and was going to finish last in Group H regardless of the result. Barcelona had already qualified for the knockout stage before kickoff and finished top of the group despite the loss.

With nothing left to play for, Antwerp attacked from the start in a game full of twists and turns.

The hosts immediately imposed high pressing, creating their first chance in the opening minute and breaking the deadlock in the second with a goal from 18-year-old Arthur Vermeeren.

Ferran Torres leveled for the Spanish champions before Antwerp forward Vincent Janssen made it 2-1 in the second half.

Marc Guiu silenced the home fans in added time from a set piece at the packed Bosuilstadion but despair quickly made way for frenetic celebrations as Ilenikhena restored Antwerp's lead a minute later.