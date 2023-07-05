SportsSoccer

Araújo and Thórhallsson each score first MLS goal, Orlando routs Toronto FC 4-0

Orlando City's Duncan McGuire (13) celebrates his goal against Toronto...

Orlando City's Duncan McGuire (13) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC with Rafael Santos (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

ORLANDO, Fla. — César Araújo and Dagur Thórhallsson each scored their first MLS goal and Orlando routed Toronto FC 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Orlando (9-5-7) is unbeaten in its last seven regular-season matches against Toronto, including winning both meetings last season. It's the first time the Lions have gone unbeaten in seven straight against a single opponent.

Araújo opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a diving header of Rafael Santos’ cross. Rookie Duncan McGuire made it 2-0 in the 22nd by poking in a deflected cross for his seventh goal of the season.

Thórhallsson scored in the 77th by beating Toronto goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh to a through ball and sending it into an empty net. Ercan Kara added another goal in the 84th minute off a back-heel pass from Martín Ojeda.

Toronto (3-9-10) is winless in 14 straight away matches.

