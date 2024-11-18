Messi's Argentina could reach the verge of World Cup spot by beating visitor Peru

RIO DE JANEIRO — Lionel Messi's Argentina will be on the verge of confirming a 2026 World Cup spot if it beats Peru in Buenos Aires in South American qualifying on Tuesday.

Victory would give defending champion Argentina 25 points from 12 matches, historically good enough for at least sixth place in the 10-team standings. South America has six entries into the World Cup.

But Argentina will be without five injured players after losing to Paraguay 2-1 last Thursday when it hosts Peru, which is second to last.

Meanwhile, Brazil and Uruguay will meet in Salvador, and both coaches expect to finish the year better than they started.

Dorival Júnior, in charge of Brazil since January and still struggling to convince fans he's the right choice, could move to second place with a win.

Marcelo Bielsa, who was recently under fire by Uruguay great Luis Suárez, will seek to add at least one point to the team's tally to prove Friday's last minute 3-2 victory against Colombia was no fluke.

Uruguay and Colombia are three points behind Argentina. Brazil is fourth. Ecuador is a point behind in fifth.

Brazil's coach Dorival Junior reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Venezuela at Monumental stadium in Maturin, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Ariana Cubillos

Argentina's defense

Argentina left behind defenders Lisandro Martínez and Germán Pezzella when it travelled to Paraguay. Another three were injured out of the home match against Peru: Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Tagliafico. The trio started against Paraguay.

Argentina left a poor image against Paraguay in Asuncion from its third loss in qualifying. Veteran Messi had a quiet performance, and strikers Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez were no better. Observers wondered whether the team's magic was running out.

“I don't know whether (rival coaches) they found an antidote (to Argentina)," coach Luis Scaloni said. “We hope to go back on a positive patch.”

Scalopni is expected to field Gonzalo Montiel in Molina's place; Leonardo Balerdi in Romero's; and Facundo Medina replacing Tagliafico.

Uruguay's coach Marcelo Bielsa reacts during a qualifying soccer match against Colombia for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Santiago Mazzarovich

Derby

Brazil summoned right back Danilo in the only change to the team that drew with Venezuela 1-1 on Thursday. Danilo replaced Vanderson, who was suspended. Dorival Júnior was already under pressure to bring in the experienced right back and avoid testing too many new players.

Brazil's unimpressive form this year has caused many fans to openly say they won't be watching the national team until performances improve. But that narrative has prompted a plea from captain Marquinhos.

“I am asking you not to abandon the national team. Don't leave us, no,” he said in a news conference. “This is my third cycle here, I can say 100% sure that everyone here has pride, faith and hope. And dignity. We are living this moment as if it was the last in our life. Unique.”

Brazil has lost four matches in qualifying and won some others in unconvincing fashion. Plus, its biggest available star, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Júnior, has so far not delivered a good performance.

Uruguay's Nahitan Nández and Santiago Bueno are not playing in Salvador but Bielsa has yet to say who will replace them.

Many Uruguay players also need to be extra careful on Tuesday so they don't miss the following clash against Argentina in March. Manuel Ugarte, José María Giménez, Brian Rodríguez, Darwin Núñez, Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Bentancur and Rodrigo Aguirre will be out if they get a second yellow.