Former Real Madrid and PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas joins Newell's Old Boys on free transfer

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas joined the Argentinian club Newell's Old Boys on a free transfer on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Costa Rican, who recently retired from international soccer, won three Champions League titles with Real but has not played since the end of his stint in Paris last May.

“Thank God we are returning to the pitch," Navas said on his social media accounts. "I feel ready, willing and very happy to take this new challenge.”

Newell's, Lionel Messi's boyhood club, is based in Rosario, 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of Buenos Aires.

Newell's called Navas “an international legend” on social media. He has played in the last three World Cups for his country.

The length of his deal with Newell's has not been disclosed.

