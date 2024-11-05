SportsSoccer

Dybala left out of Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers while Martínez is back from suspension

Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez receives the Yashin Trophy during the...

Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez receives the Yashin Trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Michel Euler

By The Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES — Roma striker Paulo Dybala was left out of the Argentina squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is back after a suspension.

Coach Lionel Scaloni announced his squad on Tuesday, with the absence of Dybala and the inclusion of Valencia midfielder Enzo Barrenechea the two big surprises.

Martínez was suspended by FIFA for the last two qualifiers for “offensive behavior” in two previous matches in September, but he will be available for the match at Paraguay on Nov. 14 and the home game against Peru five days later.

Argentina leads South American World Cup qualifying with 22 points from 10 matches. The top six teams will get direct spots at the 2026 tournament.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven), Gerónimo Rulli (Marseille).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germán Pezzella (River Plate), Nehuén Pérez (Porto), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicolás Paz (Como), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Barrenechea (Valencia).

Strikers: Thiago Almada (Botafogo), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolás González (Juventus), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Julián Álvarez (Atletico Madrid), Facundo Buonanotte (Leicester), Valentín Castellanos (Lazio), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

