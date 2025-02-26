SportsSoccer

Two Argentine soccer fans shot in Rio ahead of Recopa Sudamericana match

By The Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO — Two Argentine soccer fans were shot in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday ahead of the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final between visiting Racing and local Botafogo.

Local media reported both fans were on a beach in the region of Barra da Tijuca, in the city’s west side, when they were robbed and shot by an unidentified man.

One of the victims was undergoing surgery at the Miguel Couto Hospital and the other was in stable condition at the Lourenço Jorge Hospital, Rio's health secretariat said in a statement.

TV footage showed one of them being airlifted by a Rio fire department helicopter.

Rio police are investigating and said no arrests had been made.

The Recopa Sudamericana title is played between the latest winners of the Copa Libertadores (Botafogo) and the Copa Sudamericana (Racing).

Last week, the Argentine team beat Botafogo 2-0 in Buenos Aires. The second leg will take place on Thursday at Nilton Santos Stadium.

