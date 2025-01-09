SportsSoccer

Everton striker Armando Broja given oxygen after leg injury against Peterborough

Everton's Armando Broja receives oxygen after picking up an injury after picking up an injury during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Everton and Peterborough United at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Thursday Jan. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Byrne

By The Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton striker Armando Broja was given oxygen and carried off on a stretcher after injuring his right leg in an innocuous challenge in Thursday's FA Cup match against Peterborough.

Broja had come on as a substitute in the 68th minute at Goodison Park but fell to the ground in pain after a challenge from Emmanuel Fernandez.

Despite what appeared to be minimal contact as Fernandez won the ball, Broja seemed to land awkwardly and received lengthy treatment from Everton's medical staff.

He was given oxygen via a small compressed canister and was eventually carried off the field with the leg heavily strapped.

The 23-year-old Albania international has endured injury disruptions in his career, including an ACL tear that kept him out for nine months from 2022-23. Signed on loan from Chelsea, he only made his Everton debut last month after an Achilles injury.

Everton, which fired manager Sean Dyche on Thursday, won 2-0 through goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye.

