Arsenal moves to 2nd place in Premier League with 3-1 win over Brentford

LONDON — Arsenal kicked off 2025 with a 3-1 win over Brentford to move back into second place in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's team shook off a slow start at Gtech Community Stadium to leapfrog Nottingham Forest and pull within six points of league leader Liverpool, which has a game in hand.

Bryan Mbeumo put the home team ahead in the 13th minute, but Gabriel Jesus made it 1-1 just before the half-hour mark.

Mikel Merino scored in the 50th minute and Gabriel Martinelli added a third for the Gunners three minutes later.

It was Arsenal's second straight win without Bukayo Saka, who is likely to be sidelined until at least March following surgery on his hamstring. The England winger tore his right hamstring in a 5-1 win over Crystal Palace.