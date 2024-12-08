Set-piece specialist Arsenal scores again from a corner

SportsSoccer

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, right, and Fulham's head coach Marco Silva react during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Arsenal, at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Arsenal, the corner specialist of the Premier League, has done it again.

Fresh off scoring twice from corners in a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday, Arsenal grabbed another goal from the set piece when William Saliba tapped in from close range against Fulham on Sunday after Kai Havertz headed a corner across the face of goal.

It earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

According to the BBC, Arsenal has scored 23 goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season — more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues.

After the Man United game, former United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov said with a smile that Arsenal is “the new Stoke City” because Mikel Arteta's team is "depending on set pieces to give them the win.” Stoke was known for being dangerous from set pieces when in the Premier League under then-coach Tony Pulis.

Arsenal has a specialist set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover. He is a German-born Frenchman who also worked with Arteta when both were at Manchester City.

