Arsenal to wear all white in campaign against knife crime and youth violence

LONDON — Arsenal will wear an all-white kit in its FA Cup third-round match against Liverpool on Sunday as part of its campaign against knife crime and youth violence.

It will be the first time the Premier League team has worn the kit in a home game for its ‘ No More Red ’ initiative.

“Young people face multiple challenges as they grow up in today’s world and we don’t have all the answers, but we are confident that by acting together and shining a light on the support network available across our community, we can make a significant contribution to the lives of our participants,” said Freddie Hudson, Head of Arsenal in the Community.

The campaign was launched in 2022 and this is the third season Arsenal has worn a kit “drained of the club’s traditional red” to raise awareness.

The Arsenal women's team will wear all white for the first time against Watford in the FA Cup later this month.

While the kits are not for sale, a community T-shirt will be sold and Arsenal said 100% of the retail price will be donated to charity.

The No More Red campaign has seen investment in initiatives to create more safe spaces to play soccer and organized activities within the community.