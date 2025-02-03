SportsSoccer

Aston Villa signs Spain midfielder Marco Asensio on loan from PSG

PSG's Marco Asensio, centre, reacts after missing a chance during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Michel Euler

By The Associated Press

Three-time Champions League winner Marco Asensio joined Aston Villa on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has signed to the end of the season.

He is the second major signing by Villa in the final days of the transfer window following the loan deal for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

The 29-year-old Asensio has played 38 times for Spain and helped his country win the Nations League in 2023.

Villa is into the round of 16 in the Champions League and competing for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

The Midlands club has been busy in January, also signing Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund for a reported $24 million and Andres Garcia from Levante for around $7 million.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

