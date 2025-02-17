SportsSoccer

Without Ronaldo, Al-Nassr draws 0-0 at Persepolis in last AFC Champions League group game

By The Associated Press

After leaving Cristiano Ronaldo at home, Al-Nassr drew 0-0 away against Iranian club Persepolis on Monday in the last round of the AFC Champions League Elite group stage.

The Saudi Arabian team had already secured a place in the round of 16 of the continental competition and coach Stefano Pioli took a weakened team to Tehran.

Al-Nassr finished third in the West group behind fellow Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal. The top eight advance from each of the two 12-team groups, divided into eastern and western geographic zones.

Al-Ahli beat Al-Gharafa of Qatar 4-2 with former Premier League players Ivan Toney, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino all scoring, along with Brazilian winger Galeno.

Also, Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan defeated Qatar’s Al-Sadd 2-1 to move into the second round.


