Qatar advances to the Asian Cup knockout stages. China's hopes are in the balance

DOHA, Qatar — Qatar became the first team to advance to the knockout stage of the Asian Cup after a 1-0 win against Tajikistan on Wednesday.

Akram Afif scored his third goal of the tournament to secure victory for the host nation and defending champion at Al Bayt Stadium.

As host of the World Cup in 2022, Qatar exited the competition at the group stage after three straight losses. Now maximum points from its opening two games in the Asian Cup have ensured that Bartolome Lopez's team advances as group winner.

Afif lifted a shot over Tajikstan goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov in the 17th minute.

Tajikistan finished the game with 10 men after Amadoni Kamolov was sent off in the 81st.

CHINA STRUGGLES

After back-to-back draws, China likely needs at least a point against Qatar to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

Lebanon's Kassem El Zein, right, is challenged by China's Zhang Tun during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

A 0-0 draw with Lebanon left both nations' hopes of reaching the round of 16 in the balance.

While China is second in Group A on two points, it has the daunting task of facing Qatar in its final game, knowing a loss could see it overtaken by Lebanon or Tajikistan.

“We know that we depend on ourselves and that is something that every team would like to be in that position before the last game,” China coach Aleksandar Jankovic said. “No matter (if) we play against a host country ... Qatar with their World Cup experience, we still depend on ourselves and I always like to be in this kind of situation.”

Lebanon hit the woodwork twice and China saw an effort cleared off the line at Al Thumama Stadium.

Lebanon's Omar Chaaban, front, and China's Jiang Guangtai reach for a header during the Asian Cup Group A soccer match between China and Lebanon at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Lebanon lost 3-0 to Qatar in its opening game and is bottom of the group with one point, but could still advance.

“It’s a very important point for us especially after a tough defeat against Qatar,” coach Miodrag Radulovic said. “We hit two posts, but unfortunately we didn’t score again. I’m satisfied with this point because we are still in the game to the end for the next round.”

Hassan Maatouk and Hasan Srour hit the bar for Lebanon either side of halftime.

Wu Lei thought he'd broken the deadlock for China in the 65th minute, but his close-range range shot was hooked off the line.

China was a quarterfinalist in each of the last two Asian Cups and likely needs at least a point against Qatar to have a chance of advancing as runner-up or one of the best third-placed teams.

Qatar leads Group A with six points. Third-placed Tajikistan also has one point.

China came close to scoring in the first half when Lebanon goalkeeper Mostafa Matar twice denied Zhang Yuning in one threatening attack.

Substitute Lin Liangming should have been more clinical late in the match, but headed wide when unmarked right in front of goal.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson