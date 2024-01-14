Minamino double helps Japan to comeback 4-2 win against Vietnam in Asian Cup

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar —

Takumi Minamino scored two goals as Japan came from behind to beat Vietnam 4-2 in the Asian Cup on Sunday.

The tournament favorite trailed 2-1 in the first half despite Minamino opening the scoring after 11 minutes of the Group D match.

Nguyen Dình Bac evened the score at Al Thumama Stadium five minutes later and Vietnam, ranked 94th by FIFA, went ahead through Pham Tuan Hai's goal in the 33rd.

Record four-time Asian Cup winner Japan is ranked 17th by world soccer's governing body and is tipped to regain the trophy it last won in 2011.

It recovered from the surprise of going behind when former Liverpool player Minamino, who is now at Monaco, equalized in the 45th.

Keito Nakamura made it 3-2 in first-half stoppage time and substitute Ayase Ueda extended Japan's lead in the 85th.

Japan's Ayase Ueda, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Japan and Vietnam at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Indonesia plays Iraq in the other Group D game on Sunday.

