SportsSoccer

Thailand beats Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in the Asian Cup after goals from Supachai Chaided

Thailand's Supachai Chaided, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal...

Thailand's Supachai Chaided, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Kyrgyzstan and Thailand at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

By The Associated Press

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — Supachai Chaided scored both of Thailand's goals in a 2-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan in the Asian Cup on Tuesday.

Supachai struck in each half in the Group F game at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Thailand dominated and could have scored twice early on when Supachok Sarachat hit the post and Suphanat Mueanta had an effort come off the crossbar.

Supachai made his team's dominance count in the 26th minute when he converted a rebound after Bordin Phala's shot was saved by Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper Erzhan Tokotaev.

Supachai scored his second three minutes after the break with another close-range finish as Kyrgyzstan struggled to deal with a cross into the box.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Thailand's Supachok Sarachat, left, is challenged by Kyrgyzstan's Bekzhan Sagynbaev...

Thailand's Supachok Sarachat, left, is challenged by Kyrgyzstan's Bekzhan Sagynbaev during the Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Kyrgyzstan and Thailand at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME