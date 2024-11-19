Japan on brink of reaching World Cup while Indonesia stuns Saudi Arabia

XIAMEN, China — Japan is within touching distance of an eighth successive World Cup appearance after beating China 3-1 on Tuesday put the team 10 points clear in its Asian qualifying group on Tuesday.

Despite beating China 7-0 at home in September, it took Japan 39 minutes to break the deadlock in Xiamen with a Koki Ogawa header. Ko Itakura added a second before halftime.

Home fans grew hopeful when Lin Liangming pulled a goal back early in the second half but Ogawa headed home his second and Japan’s third soon after.

The Samurai Blue have 16 points from six games, with four to go in Group C. Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and China all have six points, as does Australia, which could move three points clear in second with a win at last-placed Bahrain on Tuesday evening.

Indonesia shocked Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Jakarta. A goal in each half from Marselino Ferdinan, who plays for Oxford United in England’s second tier, nailed down a famous victory for the Southeast Asian nation which last appeared at the World Cup in 1938 as Dutch East Indies.

“Indonesia deserved to win this game,” Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard said. “We have four games left and it will be tough but it will be tough for everybody.”

It was a first ever win for Indonesia in the third round of qualification.

Indonesia's Rizky Ridho Ramadhani, 5, battles for the ball against Saudi Arabia's Marwan Al Sahafi during their 2026 World Cup Asian 3rd round qualifier soccer match at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Tatan Syuflana

“I am so proud of my team and the country,” goalkeeper Maarten Paes said. “Marselino scored two great goals and we defended so well. We knew that this was an important game and, to get a win, that gives us so much confidence. It is so close in our group.”

In Group A, Uzbekistan took a big step towards a first World Cup after edging North Korea 1-0. The Uzbeks took the points with a first half strike from Abbosbek Fayzullaev, though Jong Il Gwon missed a late penalty for the Koreans, playing their home games in Laos.

The top two from each of the three groups of six progress automatically to the World Cup while the six teams who finish third and fourth will advance to the next stage of qualification.