SportsSoccer

Australia and Saudi Arabia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier

Australia's Lewis Miller, left, and Saudi Arabia's Feras Albrikan compete...

Australia's Lewis Miller, left, and Saudi Arabia's Feras Albrikan compete for the ball during the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Australia and Saudi Arabia in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Joel Carrett

By The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia and Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 in Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.

While there was late drama there was little quality on display.

Near time, Sultan Al-Ghannam's low shot from just inside the area went in and seemed to give a vital win for Herve Renard, the second-time Saudi coach who replaced Roberto Mancini last month. To the relief of the majority of the 27,491 fans, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Australia was given a penalty after 12 minutes after Mitch Duke went down under a challenge from Saudi goalkeeper Ahmed Al-Kassar but VAR ruled the foul was outside the area.

Saudi Arabia, like Australia aiming for a seventh World Cup appearance, went closest with a shot from Nasser Al-Dawsari forcing a save from Joe Gauci at the near post.

There were fewer opportunities in the second half, the best falling to Australia six minutes from the end. In a two-on-one situation inside the area, Riley McGree's goal-bound shot was blocked by Saud Abdulhamid.

Both teams remained level on six points from five games, four points behind Group C leader Japan.

Australia's Jason Geria, left, and Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al Shehr...

Australia's Jason Geria, left, and Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al Shehr compete for the ball compete for the ball during the 2026 World Cup qualifier between Australia and Saudi Arabia in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Joel Carrett

Only the top two of six in each group will qualify automatically. The third- and fourth-place finishers will advance to the next stage.

More soccer news

UEFA investigates English ref Coote over footage of alleged drug use at Euro 2024
Australia and Saudi Arabia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifier
Thousands of police officers but few visiting fans for France-Israel soccer match after attacks2m read
Diego Forlán's debut in professional tennis begins with a doubles loss at the Uruguay Open
France coach Didier Deschamps is fed up with questions about Mbappé's absence from his team1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME