Aston Villa topples Arsenal and extends record home win streak

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 and moved within two points of new English Premier League leader Liverpool on Saturday.

Villa made John McGinn's seventh-minute goal stand up in the latest standout victory for Unai Emery's high-flying team, which upset defending champion Manchester City by the same scoreline on Wednesday.

Arsenal led the league at the start of the day but could not find a way through a Villa team that is proving to be a match for anyone on home turf. Villa has a club-record 15 straight home wins in the league.

Villa is third on the table, a point behind second-placed Arsenal.

The only other league managers to record 15-game winning streaks at home were Manchester United great Alex Ferguson, Roberto Mancini, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Villa went ahead after Leon Bailey broke down the right and played in McGinn, who turned and beat Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez denied Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus from equalizing before the break.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Rui Vieira

Arsenal almost levelled in the second half when Martinez looked to claim a corner, but palmed the ball into the back of Ollie Watkins and it hit the post.

Bukayo Saka had a goal ruled out for offside and Kai Havertz thought he salvaged a point in the last minute, but was adjudged to have handled the ball.