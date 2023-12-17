Ollie Watkins scores winning goal and upsets home fans as high-flying Villa beats Brentford 2-1

BRENTFORD, England — Ollie Watkins scored the winner and upset fans at his former club with his goal celebrations as Aston Villa beat Brentford 2-1 to provisionally move second in the Premier League.

Villa is one point behind leader Arsenal and a point above third-place Liverpool, which hosts Manchester United later Sunday.

Late goals from Alex Moreno and Watkins secured a dramatic late victory for Unai Emery’s high-flying Villa at Brentford after Bees defender Ben Mee had been sent off 20 minutes from time.

Keane Lewis-Potter had opened the scoring for the hosts at Gtech Community Stadium but the game turned on its head after Mee was dismissed for flying into Leon Bailey in the 71st minute — referee David Coote upgrading to a red card after seeing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Moreno equalized in the 77th minute with Watkins completing the turnaround eight minutes later, before Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was also shown a red card deep into stoppage time for violent conduct.

Watkins' winner came after Jacob Ramsey’s corner got a fortunate flick-on and former Brentford striker Watkins headed home before celebrating in front of his old fans.

The celebration caused an on-field melee, with the referee brandishing yellow cards to Villa's Ezri Konsa and Brentford's Saman Ghoddos before Kamara was dismissed following a scuffle with Yehor Yarmoliuk.