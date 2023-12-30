Aston Villa beats Burnley after dramatic late penalty

BIRMINGHAM, England — Douglas Luiz's 89th-minute penalty sent Aston Villa past 10-man Burnley 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Villa looked set to drop points after twice taking the lead at Villa Park until Luiz's late spot kick.

They moved up to second on the table and level on points with leader Liverpool, having played a game more.

The Midlands club has been the surprise of the season but has suffered over the Christmas holidays after drawing against bottom-placed Sheffield United and throwing away a two-goal lead in defeat to Manchester United.

Leon Bailey fired Villa in front in the 28th but that was canceled out three minutes later by Zeki Amdouni.

Moussa Diaby finished in the 42nd to give the home team the lead at the break.

Burnley suffered a further setback when Sander Berge was sent off in the 56th, but Villa was frustrated again after Lyle Foster leveled in the 71st.

Then Aaron Ramsey’s foul on Jhon Duran in the box gave Villa the chance to take the lead for a third time. Luiz converted the penalty with a shot in off the bar.

It secured a 26th league win of 2023 for Unai Emery's team, while Vincent Kompany’s Burnley remained second from bottom and five points from safety.