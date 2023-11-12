SportsSoccer

Home sweet home for Aston Villa with 13th straight victory

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Fulham FC at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

By The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa registered its 13th straight home win in the Premier League as Unai Emery’s team beat Fulham 3-1 on Sunday.

Villa was two goals up at the break following Antonee Robinson's own-goal in the 27th and a strike from skipper John McGinn in the 42nd.

Fulham came close early in the second half when Emiliano Martinez tipped Raul Jimenez's shot against a post before Ollie Watkins added a third for the hosts with a 64th-minute finish.

Jimenez pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 70th, but Villa was not to be denied as it equaled its post-war club record for successive top-flight home victories, matching the 13 in a row achieved in 1983.

Emery’s side has scored at least three times in each of the Villa Park wins this season, with a total of 23 goals across the six games.

It was also a return to winning ways in the league after last Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest though Villa has since defeated AZ Alkmaar 2-1 at home in the Europa Conference League.

Fifth-place Villa is a point outside the top four. Marco Silva’s Fulham is 16th after its winless run in the league extended to a fourth game.

Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby, left, celebrates their side's first goal of the game, scored by Fulham's Antonee Robinson, not pictured, via an own goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Fulham FC at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

