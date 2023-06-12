Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara delays honeymoon to answer France call

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was on his way to his honeymoon trip when he received a late call to play a couple of matches with France.

The 23-year-old made a quick decision: postpone the wedding trip and join Les Bleus.

Kamara's wife commented on their eventful Sunday on her Instagram account, saying their vacation was postponed “for the good cause.”

Coralie Kamara Porrovecchio said the couple was already on a plane headed for Paris and had to disembark to return to Marseille.

Kamara, who has three caps with France, joined Aston Villa from Marseille last year.

He was called by France coach Didier Deschamps on Sunday to replace the injured Adrien Rabiot ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece. France tops its qualifying group after winning its first two games.