Three goals in first 15 minutes take Atalanta to commanding win over Frosinone in Italy

ROME — Atalanta continued its rich vein of form by scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes on its way to an impressive 5-0 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Monday.

The win was the Bergamo club's fourth consecutive home victory and lifts it three places into fifth spot.

Dutch striker Teun Koopmeiners opening the scoring from the penalty spot after eight minutes.

Ederson doubled its lead five minutes later with a neat half volley, and then Charles De Ketelaere scored a third just 60 seconds later when his left-foot shot crashed in off the underside of the bar.

Substitute Davide Zappacosta scored a fourth six minutes from time when he finished off a quick counterattack and then Emil Holm added a fifth in the 90th .

The defeat threatened to heap more pressure on Frosinone coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

It was Frosinone’s fifth consecutive defeat and the fourth in a row in which they have conceded three goals or more.

Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners, right, scores the first goal of the game during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Frosinone at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Spada

It has taken just one point from a possible 18 since the end of November and is one of only three Serie A teams still without an away win.

It currently sits 15th in the league, two points above the relegation zone.

Inter Milan leads the table, five points clear of Juventus, which has a game in hand.