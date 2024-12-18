SportsSoccer

Atalanta continues domestic dominance with 6-1 win over Cesena in Italian Cup

Atalanta's coach Gian Piero Gasperini shouts instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari Calcio and Atalanta at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Gianluca Zuddas

MILAN — Serie A leader Atalanta continued its domination of domestic soccer this season with another hefty victory in the Italian Cup albeit against second-division Cesena.

Charles De Ketelaere and Lazar Samardzic both scored twice as Atalanta cruised to a 6-1 win to book a place in the quarterfinals against Bologna.

Fresh from a club record 10th straight league victory, Atalanta — which lost the cup final to Juventus last year — showed no signs of easing up, even against lower league opposition.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini opted for a surprisingly strong starting lineup and Atalanta was 2-0 up in less than 10 minutes and 4-0 up by halftime following goals by Davide Zappacosta, De Ketelaere’s double and Samardzic’s first.

Marco Brescianini added a fifth early in the second half and Atalanta finally eased off the gas, although Samardzic doubled his tally in the 71st.

Substitute Joseph Ceesay netted a consolation goal in the final minute for Cesena.

Roma was also playing a second-division side later as it hosted Sampdoria. The winner will play AC Milan in the quarterfinals in February.

