Ajani Fortune scores 1st MLS goal, Brad Guzan has 6 saves as Atlanta beats Charlotte 1-0
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ajani Fortune scored his first MLS goal, Brad Guzan stopped six shots and Atlanta United beat Charlotte FC 1-0 Saturday night.
The 21-year-old Fortune, on the counter-attack, took a pass played by Xande Silva near midfield and raced toward goal and then scored with a rolling shot for 25-yards out that slipped inside the post to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute.
Atlanta (8-12-7) won for just the second time in its last eight games.
Charlotte (10-9-8) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped but is winless in four straight.
Charlotte had scored three goals in each of back-to-back wins over Atlanta.
Kristijan Kahlina had five saves for Charlotte.
Guzan posted his fifth shutout of the season for Atlanta.