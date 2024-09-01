SportsSoccer

Ajani Fortune scores 1st MLS goal, Brad Guzan has 6 saves as Atlanta beats Charlotte 1-0

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ajani Fortune scored his first MLS goal, Brad Guzan stopped six shots and Atlanta United beat Charlotte FC 1-0 Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Fortune, on the counter-attack, took a pass played by Xande Silva near midfield and raced toward goal and then scored with a rolling shot for 25-yards out that slipped inside the post to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute.

Atlanta (8-12-7) won for just the second time in its last eight games.

Charlotte (10-9-8) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped but is winless in four straight.

Charlotte had scored three goals in each of back-to-back wins over Atlanta.

Kristijan Kahlina had five saves for Charlotte.

Guzan posted his fifth shutout of the season for Atlanta.

More soccer news

Dominique Badji scores go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and lowly D.C. United cooled off Toronto 3-1
Luca Orelleno scores twice as Cincinnati snaps four-match skid with 4-1 victory over Montreal1m read
Greenwood scores twice in one minute in win for French leader Marseille
Raphinha hits hat trick as Barcelona routs Valladolid 7-0 to make it 4 from 4 under Flick2m read
AC Milan remains winless under Fonseca; Lukaku scores on debut in Napoli win2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME