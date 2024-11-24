Ramiro Enrique, Pedro Gallese lead Orlando City past Atlanta United 1-0 for trip to conference final

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ramiro Enrique scored a first-half goal and that was all goalkeeper Pedro Gallese would need to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over rival Atlanta United in an Eastern Conference semifinal at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday.

No. 4 seed Orlando City, in its first trip to the conference final, will host the seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls next Saturday or Sunday with a trip to the MLS Cup final on Dec. 7 on the line. The Red Bulls have made the playoffs in 14 straight seasons but never won the Cup.

Orlando City grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute on an unassisted goal by Ramiro Enrique, who scored off a corner kick that struck the chest of teammate César Araújo near the goal. It was the first goal contribution for Enrique in seven playoff appearances. He scored eight times in the regular season - his second in the league.

Gallese did not have to make a save in his 10th career postseason start — all with Orlando City. Three of his five shutouts in the playoffs have come in the past two seasons. He had eight clean sheets during the regular season.

Brad Guzan saved three shots for Atlanta United. He has started 18 times in the postseason for Atlanta United following four starts for Chivas USA in 2006-07.

Atlanta United lost Daniel Ríos to concussion protocol four minutes into the second half and Ronald Hernández replaced him.

Atlanta United has had the upper hand in the series during the regular season, posting an 11-4-7 record. Atlanta United won both matchups this regular season — 2-1 on the road and 2-0 at home.

Atlanta United's Jamal Thiare (29) limps off the field after he was injured during the first half of an MLS Semifinal Conference playoff soccer match against Orlando City, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

The two clubs had never met in the postseason.