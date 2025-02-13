SportsSoccer

English soccer to debut semi-automated offside technology in FA Cup

By The Associated Press

LONDON — English soccer will use semi-automated offside technology for the first time in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the start of March.

The AI-based player tracking technology was supposed to be introduced by the Premier League after one of the international breaks in the early months of the season but was delayed because of issues in the testing process.

After progress in recent weeks, Premier League chief executive Tony Scholes said last week, the technology will first be used in the FA Cup, which has reached the last-16 stage. However, it will be employed only in seven of the eight matches over March 1-2, the Football Association said on Thursday.

“Semi-automated offside technology will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters,” the FA said. It added the technology “does not change the accuracy of the decision making but enhances the speed and efficiency of the process.”

Premier League officials have said they hope the technology will reduce the time it takes to check for offside by an average of 31 seconds.

The FA says the Premier League will look to implement the system later this season after seeing it in operation in the FA Cup.

Semi-automated offside technology was used at a World Cup for the first time in the men's tournament in Qatar in 2022.

