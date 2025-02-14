SportsSoccer

Fighting Brest twice comes from behind to salvage draw with Auxerre in Ligue 1

By The Associated Press

BREST, France — Fighting Brest twice came from behind to draw at home to Auxerre 2-2 in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Auxerre hasn’t won since November but it started the game on the front foot and took the lead after 18 minutes when Gaetan Perrin controlled Theo Blair’s knockdown to fire home.

Abdoulaye Ndiaye levelled on the hour mark when he was quickest to react to a loose ball but Auxerre went ahead again 15 minutes later when Perrin showed a poacher's instinct and made it 2-1.

However, Ludovic Ajorque gave the home side a deserved share of the points when he headed home an equalizer with 11 minutes left.

Brest was eighth on the table while Auxerre was 11th and without a win in 11 matches.

