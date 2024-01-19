Atletico Madrid defender Azpilicueta out indefinitely with injured knee

MADRID — Atletico Madrid defender César Azpilicueta will be sidelined by a knee injury for an unspecified period, the Spanish club said on Friday.

The club said Azpilicueta tore his external meniscus after coming on as a late substitute in Atletico’s 4-2 added-time win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Thursday. He walked off gingerly when substituted.

The club did not specify which knee he hurt.

Azpilicueta, 34, joined Atletico this season after a long and successful career with Chelsea, which included a Champions League title and two English Premier League crowns.

He has made 22 appearances for Atletico.