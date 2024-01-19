SportsSoccer

Atletico Madrid defender Azpilicueta out indefinitely with injured knee

Atletico Madrid's Cesar Azpilicueta, right, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski challenge...

Atletico Madrid's Cesar Azpilicueta, right, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 3, 2023. Azpilicueta will be sidelined by a knee injury for an unspecified period, the Spanish club said on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Joan Monfort

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Atletico Madrid defender César Azpilicueta will be sidelined by a knee injury for an unspecified period, the Spanish club said on Friday.

The club said Azpilicueta tore his external meniscus after coming on as a late substitute in Atletico’s 4-2 added-time win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Thursday. He walked off gingerly when substituted.

The club did not specify which knee he hurt.

Azpilicueta, 34, joined Atletico this season after a long and successful career with Chelsea, which included a Champions League title and two English Premier League crowns.

He has made 22 appearances for Atletico.

