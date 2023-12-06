Fourth-division club Barbastro eliminates Almeria in 2nd round of Copa del Rey

MADRID — Fourth-division club Barbastro upset struggling La Liga team Almeria 1-0 on Wednesday in the second round of the Copa del Rey.

Franc Carbonell scored in the 28th minute to put the small club from northeastern Spain into the next round.

The result added to Almeria's woes this season. The Saudi-owned club has only one victory in 17 matches in all competitions — against third-division club Talavera in the previous Copa round.

Almeria is the only winless team after 15 rounds in the Spanish league, with 11 losses and four draws. It sits in last place with four points, seven behind the first team outside the relegation zone.

Rayo Vallecano, which is 11th in the Spanish league, needed two late goals to secure a 2-0 win against fourth-division club Yeclano. Radamel Falcao scored in the 89th and Raúl de Tomás in stoppage time.

Valencia, Villarreal and Getafe won their matches against lower-division clubs on Tuesday.