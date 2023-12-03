Sevilla's winless streak in Spanish league reaches eight matches after 1-1 draw with Villarreal

MADRID — Sevilla's winless streak in the Spanish league reached eight matches after a 1-1 home draw with Villarreal on Sunday.

The latest setback came four days after Sevilla was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League following a 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in a match it was winning 2-0 in the second half.

The hosts escaped another defeat on Sunday after Villarreal's potential winner was disallowed deep into stoppage time. Ben Brereton scored in the seventh minute of added time but the goal was called back after video review because of a foul by Brereton on Kike Salas.

Salas had put Sevilla ahead in the 75th minute, with José Luis Morales equalizing in the 77th for 12th-place Villarreal.

Sevilla, which hasn't won in the league since a 5-1 rout of last-place Almeria in September, sits in 15th place.

Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid later Sunday.

ALMERIA STILL WINLESS

Almeria remained the only team without a league win this season after a 0-0 home draw against Real Betis, which played with 10 men after Héctor Bellerín was sent off with a straight red card in the 27th.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis, sitting in seventh place, is unbeaten in 10 straight league matches, with four wins and six draws.

MALLORCA HELD

Javier Aguirre's Mallorca, sitting in 16th place, drew 0-0 with 13th-place Alaves to remain winless at home this season, with six draws and one loss.

Alaves is winless in eight road games, with three draws and five losses.

ANOTHER GUDELJ SCARE

Cordoba defender Dragisa Gudelj was in good condition after collapsing in the first half of a third-division game against Melilla on Sunday, eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest during another match.

Cordoba said the 26-year-old Gudelj was doing well and undergoing tests in a hospital in Melilla.

In March, a game between Cordoba and Racing Ferrol was abandoned early in the first half after Gudelj collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.