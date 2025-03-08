SportsSoccer

Barcelona game is postponed after a member of its medical staff dies

Empty stands and field seen after the cancellation of the...

Empty stands and field seen after the cancellation of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna, at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Joan Monfort

By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona’s home game against Osasuna has been postponed after the death of a member of Barcelona’s medical staff, the Spanish club said.

Fans were informed of the decision around 15 minutes before the game was scheduled to kick off Saturday night in Barcelona at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening.”

The club said it extended its “heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barcelona did not immediately provide any details on the cause of death, which local media reports said was due to medical reasons.

“I can’t believe it,” Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo wrote on X. “Rest in peace, Doc.”

The 50-year-old Miñarro Garcia joined the medical staff of Barcelona’s first team last season after having previously worked with its futsal team.

Osasuna's head coach Vicente Moreno, centre, looks on ahead of...

Osasuna's head coach Vicente Moreno, centre, looks on ahead of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Joan Monfort

Osasuna said it agreed to the request by Barcelona to not play the match. The Spanish soccer federation confirmed that the decision was official.

Barcelona leads La Liga by one point over Atletico Madrid.

The Osasuna game will be rescheduled.

More soccer news

Dembélé reaches 20 league goals for PSG as unbeaten French leader wins 4-1 at Rennes1m read
Barcelona game is postponed after a member of its medical staff dies
Sweet Sixteen: Liverpool's lead in Premier League grows to 16 points as ailing Man City loses again2m read
Bayern and Leverkusen lose in Bundesliga before their Champions League clash1m read
Wirtz among three key players injured for Leverkusen before Bayern match

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME