Barcelona inches closer to Madrid rivals in Spanish league with 4-1 win at Sevilla

Barcelona's Eric Garcia celebrates with Jules Kounde, left, after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Jose Breton

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Barcelona moved closer to rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the top of the Spanish league by routing Sevilla 4-1 on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski, Fermín López, Raphinha and Eric García scored a goal each as the Catalan club took advantage of the 1-1 draw between Madrid and Atletico in the capital derby on Saturday.

Third-placed Barcelona is now two points behind leader Madrid and one point behind Atletico.

Barcelona got the away win despite playing with 10 men from the 62nd when López was sent off for a hard foul. The red card was shown after a video review.

