Bonmati helps Barcelona beat Man City and qualify as group winner in Women's Champions League

Fresh off capturing her latest global award, Spain playmaker Aitana Bonmati scored a goal that helped to send Barcelona into the Women's Champions League quarterfinals as the winner of its group.

Bonmati raced through and poked a finish between the goalkeeper's legs for Barcelona's second goal in a 3-0 victory over Manchester City in their Group D closer on Wednesday.

The score matched City's win in the reverse fixture between the teams in Manchester in October and meant they finished group play tied on 15 points. Barca progressed in first place courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Bonmati, who has won the last two Ballon d'Or awards in women's soccer, was named the women's player of the year at the FIFA’s “The Best” awards on Tuesday — the second straight year she earned that prize.

Clàudia Pina drove a low finish into the corner to put Barcelona ahead in the 44th, and Bonmati doubled the lead in the 57th. Alexia Putellas scored from outside the area in the 67th to make it 3-0.

City had already secured qualification to the knockout stage but will advance as a runner-up.

The other group winners are Lyon, Chelsea and either Bayern Munich or Arsenal, who meet later Wednesday to decide who tops Group C.

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, center, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Joan Monfort

In the other Group D match, Swedish club Hammarby beat St. Polten 2-1 in Vienna and finished in third place.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80