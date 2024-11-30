Barcelona's feline mascot 'Cat' makes its debut at home game

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona’s new mascot, a large yellow feline named “Cat,” has made its debut as part of the Spanish club’s 125th anniversary.

The mascot cavorted on the field at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium before Barcelona hosted Las Palmas in a Spanish league game Saturday. The visitors won 2-1.

It wears Barcelona’s burgundy and blue shirt and shorts, and its mouth opens to reveal the same soccer ball icon found on the club’s emblem.

The name plays on Barcelona’s standing as the leading club in Spain’s northeast region of Catalonia. The four red stripes on its forehead, the club said, refer to the Catalan regional flag.

“Cat” was unveiled Friday at an anniversary gala.

The club describes the mascot as a “friendly, positive puss that is especially passionate about football, but also embraces all sports that are part of FC Barcelona’s multi-sport ethos, whether male or female, pro or amateur.”

In addition to its champion women's soccer team, Barcelona competes in other sports, including basketball, handball, indoor soccer, and roller hockey.

A previous mascot, “Clam,” was created for the club's 100th anniversary.