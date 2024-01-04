Frustration for Sevilla in 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao. Ramos tells fan to 'shut up'

MADRID — Sevilla's struggles continued into the new year with a 2-0 home loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Thursday, followed by Sergio Ramos getting into a verbal spat with a fan in his post-match interview.

The veteran defender was talking to a television reporter by the sideline when he angrily responded to a fan who was apparently yelling at him from the stands.

“Have some respect, we are talking. Respect the fans and the shield. Respect the fans and shut up now," Ramos yelled.

“We have to endure everything. It's the situation now," he told the reporter. "We understand the frustration of the fans, it's normal. It's been a long time without winning, without giving them some happiness.”

It was the fifth defeat in Sevilla’s last six matches in all competitions, leaving the traditional club from southern Madrid in 16th place, one point from the relegation zone.

Sevilla has only one win in its last 13 league matches — at second-to-last-place Granada in December.

Mikel Vesga and Aitor Paredes scored a goal in each half for Athletic, which jumped to third place with its third straight league victory.

Athletic was already without forward Iñaki Williams, who will play with Ghana in the upcoming African Cup of Nations.

Barcelona can move past Athletic in the standings if it wins at mid-table Las Palmas later on Thursday.

At the halfway point, Real Madrid and Girona are tied on 48 points each, with Madrid ahead on a tiebreaker. Madrid defeated Mallorca 1-0 on Wednesday, while Girona beat fourth-place Atletico Madrid 4-3.

ALMERIA STILL WINLESS

Osasuna won 1-0 against last-place Almeria, the only team yet to win in the league this season.

Ante Budimir scored a 27th-minute winner for Osasuna, which has won two of its last three matches after a six-match winless run.

It was the 14th league loss for Almeria, whose only victory this season came against lower-division club Talavera in the Copa del Rey.