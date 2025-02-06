SportsSoccer

Real Sociedad beats 10-man Osasuna to reach Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates with team mates the opening goal...

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates with team mates the opening goal during a Spanish Copa del Rey, or King's Cup, quarter-final soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Thursday Feb. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Alberto Saiz

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Real Sociedad eliminated Osasuna for the second straight season in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, winning 2-0 to advance to the semifinals.

Ander Barrenetxea and Brais Méndez scored first-half goals to give Sociedad the home victory against an Osasuna team that played a man down from the 35th when Alejandro Catena was sent off with a straight red card after video review intervened.

Sociedad was already ahead 2-0 when Catena was sent off.

Sociedad had won by the same score at Osasuna in the round of 16 last season. It hadn't made it to the last four since it won its third Copa title in 2019-20. Osasuna was runner-up to Real Madrid in 2022-23.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid edged Leganes 3-2 with a stoppage-time goal by 20-year-old Gonzalo García. Atletico Madrid had become the first team to reach the semifinals when it routed Getafe 5-0 at home Tuesday.

In the last quarterfinal on Thursday, Barcelona will visit Valencia.

