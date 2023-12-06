Florian Wirtz limps off with an ankle injury in Leverkusen's German Cup win over Paderborn

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz limped off after being struck on the ankle in Wednesday's 3-1 German Cup win over Paderborn.

Wirtz was taken off shortly before halftime, walking with obvious pain, and replaced by Jonas Hofmann following what Leverkusen called “a painful blow to his ankle.”

There was no immediate update on the seriousness of his injury.

Leverkusen leads the Bundesliga standings and booked a spot in the German Cup quarterfinals with its win over second-division Paderborn.

The 20-year-old Wirtz is considered one of Europe's top young midfielders. He has been key to Leverkusen's 21-game unbeaten run in the league, cup and Europa League this season with a total of six goals and 10 assists.