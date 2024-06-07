Leverkusen makes French defender Jeanuël Belocian its first signing since winning German title

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen signed 19-year-old French defender Jeanuël Belocian Friday in the first new arrival since Xabi Alonso's team won the German league and cup double.

Belocian, who has played twice for the France Under-21 national team, arrives from Rennes on a contract through 2029. He played 39 times for Rennes since making his first-team debut in March 2022, including in the Europa League.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes praised Belocian's passing skill and athletic ability and said in a club statement that he “has the potential to be an important player for Bayer 04.”

Belocian was born on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. His older brother Wilhem is a two-time Olympic hurdler for France who has also won the European indoor title.

“I've been in contact with Bayer 04 for a long time, of course. Being able to join the German double winner now is just unbelievable for me,” Belocian said.