Bayern star Kane leaves 'Klassiker' early with apparent right hamstring injury

DORTMUND, Germany — Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has gone off with an injury in the first half of “der Klassiker” at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The England captain went off in the 33rd minute. He appeared to be walking normally, then signaled to the Bayern bench and sat down on the field where he rubbed the back of his right leg. He got initial treatment for what looked like a right hamstring injury.

Thomas Müller went on in Kane’s place with Bayern 1-0 down to a strike from Jamie Gittens just six minutes before.

It was the first goal Bayern conceded in eight games across all competitions and was the difference between the teams at halftime, 1-0.

Kane has 14 goals in 12 Bundesliga games this season. It’s 20 goals across all competitions for the Bavarian powerhouse.