Bayern Munich almost squanders 4-goal lead before going 9 points clear atop the Bundesliga

BERLIN — Harry Kane scored twice and Bayern Munich almost squandered a four-goal lead before holding on for a 4-3 victory over promoted Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Kiel threatened a remarkable comeback when Steven Skrzybski scored twice in stoppage time after Finn Porath pulled one back for the visitors.

Kane took his league-leading tally to 19 goals by scoring either side of the break after Jamal Musiala opened the scoring in the 19th minute, set up by Michael Olise.

Bayern was headed for a comfortable win when substitute Serge Gnabry controlled the ball with his right boot then smashed in a volley with his left in the 54th. But then Porath scored and Skrzybski’s late goals meant the home team had to suffer.

Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen will look to stay six points behind Bayern when it hosts Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Kiel remained second from bottom after 20 rounds.

French forward Mathys Tel was not included in Bayern’s squad amid speculation over a loan move to Manchester United.

Bayern's Harry Kane, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Holstein Kiel at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 Credit: AP/Sven Hoppe

Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier scored for Borussia Dortmund to beat Heidenheim 2-1 for its first league win since December in interim coach Mike Tullberg’s last game in charge. Tullberg, who oversaw two wins and a draw since taking over from the fired Nuri Sahin, celebrated by pumping his arms in front of the appreciative traveling support. Former Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovač takes charge Sunday.

Stuttgart’s Champions League qualification hopes were dented in a 2-1 loss at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Freiburg won at Bochum 1-0 and St. Pauli drew with Augsburg 1-1.