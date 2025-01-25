Kane scores from open play as Bayern Munich goes 6 points clear in Bundesliga

BERLIN — Harry Kane scored in open play for the first time since November and Bayern Munich stretched its Bundesliga lead to six points by winning at Freiburg 2-0 on Saturday.

Bayern also profited from defending champion Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw in Leipzig, where Florian Wirtz struck the post three times and the visitors were left to rue Edmond Tapsoba’s late own goal.

Borussia Dortmund ended its four-game losing streak across all competitions in its first game since firing coach Nuri Sahin, but there was little celebration. The 10-man team had to defend doggedly to preserve a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen, which came from two goals down after Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off for Dortmund.

Former Dortmund players Leonardo Bittencourt and Marvin Ducksch scored for Werder Bremen.

Dortmund Under-19s coach Mike Tullberg took interim charge while the club searches for a successor to Sahin.

“When you're 2-0 up at home, you want the win,” said Tullburg, whom Dortmund managing director for sport Lars Ricken said will remain in charge for the team's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Bayern lead grows

Kane opened the scoring early with a right-footed shot past Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu after turning inside Philipp Lienhart with a good first touch. It was the England star’s first league goal from open play since Nov. 22, when he also scored two penalties.

Munich's Harry Kane, left, scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Bayern Munich at Europa-Park Stadium, Freiburg, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Tom Weller

Kane had scored only two penalties in the six Bundesliga games since.

But Bayern coach Vincent Kompany pointed to what else Kane brings to the team, including his defensive work.

“He also plays an important role with his character,” Kompany said. “He's going to give his all to be successful this year, and we're using that, too.”

Kim Min-jae got Bayern’s second after the break.

Munich's Thomas Müller, left, and Freiburg's Philipp Lienhart in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Bayern Munich at Europa-Park Stadium, Freiburg, Germany, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Tom Weller

Matthias Ginter pulled one back with a header to a corner in the 69th, but it was too little too late from Freiburg.

Bayern's 48 points after 19 rounds are its best return for nine years. Kompany's team has won its last five Bundesliga games.

“We've often won playing very good football,” Kompany said. “It wasn't our nicest game today, but it's among the nicest wins. This Freiburg team is very strong at home.”

Stuttgart, last season’s runner-up, lost in Mainz 2-0, and Augsburg enjoyed a 2-1 home win over relegation-threatened Heidenheim.

Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated last-placed Bochum 3-0 in the late game.