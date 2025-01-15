Bayern Munich signs US youngster Bajung Darboe from LAFC

SportsSoccer

Munich players celebrate Jamal Musiala's goal during the Bundesliga soccer...

Munich players celebrate Jamal Musiala's goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Sven Hoppe

MUNICH — Bayern Munich has signed 18-year-old American attacking midfielder Bajung Darboe from LAFC.

Darboe has signed a “long-term contract” and will join Bayern's reserve team, the German club said Wednesday.

“A big dream has come true for me. It’s nice to see where my path has taken me,” Darboe said in a statement. "It was always a big wish of mine to get to pull on the shirt of this great club one day. The fact it’s happened now fills me with a lot of pride. I’m still battling jet lag but otherwise I feel good and ready to get started.”

Darboe, who was born in Gambia, has played twice for the United States under-17 team. At club level, he has played for the reserve teams of LAFC and the Philadelphia Union.

Bayern and LAFC have a wide-ranging partnership under the Red&Gold Football brand with a focus on developing young players.

