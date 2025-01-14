SportsSoccer

Bayern Munich wants to keep forward Mathys Tel despite reports linking him with Chelsea

By The Associated Press

MUNICH — Bayern Munich's sporting director Christoph Freund says the German club is planning to keep Mathys Tel, after several media reports linked the French forward with a move to Chelsea.

Freund said Tuesday that the 19-year-old Tel was a “very important player” for Bayern and that the club wants to follow a plan for his development.

“We have a very good dialogue because he’s a big talent who should take on an important role for us. We’ve had a lot of conversations. Our clear aim is that Mathys will make the breakthrough with us,” Freund said. “Obviously we’ll listen if a player isn’t happy, then we’ll talk about it. We want to see through our plan with Mathys.”

Freund's comments followed reports in British and German media that Chelsea was interested in signing Tel, with some claiming a swap deal could see out-of-form Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku head to Bayern.

Tel became Bayern's youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted in a cup game in August 2022 at the age of 17 years, 126 days, breaking a record held by teammate Jamal Musiala. He had joined Bayern earlier that year from French club Rennes.

Tel netted 10 goals in all competitions last season but has yet to score in this campaign. He has played 12 games under coach Vincent Kompany in all competitions but started only two of them, with his last start coming in a Bundesliga game Sept. 1.

Bayern next plays Wednesday at home against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Kompany signaled Tuesday that attacking midfielder Musiala could return after missing Saturday's 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach with an illness.

More soccer news

Bayern Munich wants to keep forward Mathys Tel despite reports linking him with Chelsea1m read
Ukraine holds first soccer tournament for war-wounded amputees — and plans to go international1m read
James Rodriguez signs with Leon in the Mexican first division and could play in the Club World Cup
Canada Soccer appoints former England captain Casey Stoney as head women's coach1m read
Mascherano still getting settled with Inter Miami, as it preps for start of season2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME