Bayern goalkeeper Mala Grohs is back in training after treatment on malignant tumor

Bayern goalkeeper Maria-Luisa Grohs in action during the women's Champions League group C soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in Munich, Germany, Jan. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

MUNICH — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Mala Grohs has returned to training after she underwent treatment on a malignant tumor, the German soccer club said Tuesday.

Grohs took an indefinite leave of absence in November to focus on her recovery and Bayern extended her contract in a show of support.

Bayern said Tuesday that the 23-year-old goalkeeper “completed parts of team training and will work in the coming weeks on her next steps (on the way) back.”

Grohs wrote on Instagram in December that she had undergone an operation and posted a picture of a scar on her neck.

She joined Bayern in 2019 and played in all of Bayern's games in the Women's Champions League this season prior to her leave of absence.

Grohs was called up to the German national team last year but had to withdraw because of an operation on her tonsils, so she has yet to make her senior international debut.

