SportsSoccer

Manuel Neuer becomes Bayern's deadline-day signing with a 1-year contract extension

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer stretches himself during warm up before...

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer stretches himself during warm up before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern and Paris Saint Germain, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

MUNICH — While the rest of European soccer has their eyes on new players, Bayern Munich re-signed a very familiar face.

Manuel Neuer is set to mark 15 years at Bayern next year after agreeing to a one-year contract extension that was announced on the deadline day for new signings. The 38-year-old goalkeeper’s contract had been due to expire at the end of this season.

“I’m still hungry and am looking forward to another year at this special club,” he said in a statement, accompanied by a photo of Neuer amid more than 20 goalkeeper kits from his time at Bayern. "We’ve still got many goals to achieve together.”

Neuer has been with Bayern since arriving from Schalke in 2011. He's won the Champions League twice and the German league 11 times, but his age has sometimes brought extra scrutiny of any errors, such as his first career red card in December.

He's also outlasted some players once considered his successors at Bayern. Alexander Nübel was signed in 2020 but has spent most of his time since then on loan, first at Monaco and now at Stuttgart. Bayern brought in another goalkeeper considered an option for the future, Jonas Urbig, from second-tier Cologne last week.

“Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper of his generation and a Bayern icon," Bayern's board member for sport Max Eberl said Monday.

"When you talk about goalkeeping in our time, you talk about Manuel Neuer — and that’s around the world. He’s an absolute role model, both on and off the pitch. We’re delighted that this unique and successful relationship will continue.”

More soccer news

American midfielder Jack McGlynn's contract sold to Houston Dynamo from Philadelphia Union
When 11 vs. 11 turns to 11 vs. 12: Dutch soccer team plays with extra man, controversy erupts1m read
Manuel Neuer becomes Bayern's deadline-day signing with a 1-year contract extension1m read
'I felt disrespected' Hermoso says after World Cup kiss from former Spain soccer boss2m read
Dortmund's new coach Niko Kovač faces formidable challenge. New signings should help2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME