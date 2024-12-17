Bayern full back Sacha Boey out with ankle ligament issue as his run of injuries continues
MUNICH — Bayern Munich full back Sacha Boey has suffered an ankle ligament injury as his struggle for fitness continues.
Boey had only returned to action late last month after tearing the meniscus in his left knee in September.
“FC Bayern will be without Sacha Boey for the time being after the defender suffered an ankle ligament injury in training,” the club said Tuesday.
Boey joined Bayern from Galatasaray in January but has spent more time out of the squad than in it. Two hamstring tears restricted him to just two Bundesliga games in the 2023-24 season and he's played only eight times in all competitions this season.
