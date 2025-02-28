SportsSoccer

Bayern extends Bundesliga lead to 11 points after coming from behind against Stuttgart

Munich's Jamal Musiala reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match...

Munich's Jamal Musiala reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Credit: AP/Marijan Murat

By The Associated Press

STUTTGART, Germany — Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Stuttgart 3-1 and extend its lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 11 points on Friday.

Bayern’s ninth win in its last 10 Bundesliga matches was disappointing news for a chasing pack which hoped to see its lead cut after Stuttgart went ahead in the 34th minute.

The home side started well and had already hit the woodwork when Angelo Stiller gave it the lead. The former Bayern youth player gathered the ball outside the box and rifled a superb strike into the roof of the net from 20 meters.

But Michael Olise equalized on the stroke of halftime when he ran on to Leroy Sané’s defense-splitting pass and calmly converted in the one on one.

Leon Goretzka, back in the side to replace the injured Joshua Kimmich, made it 2-1 and Kinglsey Coman scored a fine individual goal in the final minutes.

The result was another blow for Stuttgart, which has taken only four points from its last six league games. Last year’s runner-up has fallen to seventh place.

